Coco Martin revs up CDO with the Next Gen Tamaraw

Coco Martin was greeted like a rockstar when he arrived at the Toyota showroom in Kauswagan, Cagayan de Oro. Drumbeats filled the air and excited Kagay-anons cheered as the actor stepped into the spotlight, marking his first provincial stop as brand ambassador of the Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw.

The visit was timed with the city’s Higalaay festivities, adding to the celebratory mood. As part of the nationwide Tamaraw caravan organized by Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) and its partner dealers, Coco’s stop allowed him to connect directly with customers who see the Tamaraw as a partner in their daily grind.

Highlighting the occasion, Coco joined Toyota Cagayan de Oro officers Betty Lu and Peter Lim Lo Suy in ceremonially releasing a newly purchased Tamaraw Utility Van to couple Mr. and Mrs. Lopez. It was a moment that showcased how the vehicle continues to be woven into the lives of hardworking Filipinos.

During his talk with the crowd, Coco also opened up about his own journey as both an actor and an entrepreneur.

“Habang okay ang aking career, sinisumulan ko ang pag nenegosyo. Nagtayo ako ng isang kompanya na ang pangalan ay Coco Plus,” he shared. “Ang Tamaraw ang ginagamit ko para sa aking hanap buhay para mas mapabilis ang pag-aangkat at pagdedeliber ng aking mga produkto.”

For Coco, the Tamaraw is not just a brand he represents, but a tool he personally relies on to help his growing business thrive. His story resonated with fans in CDO who see him not only as a screen idol but also as someone who understands the value of hard work and practicality.

As the Tamaraw caravan continues to travel nationwide, Coco’s presence adds a touch of celebrity excitement while reminding Filipinos of the enduring reliability of a classic nameplate now reimagined for the next generation.