CJ Gesmundo administers oath to new Muslim judges association leaders

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo administered the oath of office to the newly elected officers of the Philippine Muslim Judges Association (PMJA) on 11 September 2025.

The oath-taking was held at the Supreme Court’s Dignitaries’ Lounge in Manila, marking a significant step in strengthening the role of Muslim jurists within the Philippine legal system. Associate Justice Japar B. Dimaampao also attended the induction.

The PMJA was led by Court of Appeals Associate Justice Edilwasif T. Baddiri, who assumes the role of President. The association’s leadership spans all levels of the judiciary, including Regional Trial Courts, Municipal Courts, and specialized Shari’ah Courts, reflecting the diverse and multi-layered nature of justice administration in Muslim communities.

Among the newly sworn officers are Vice Presidents for different court levels: Presiding Judge Wenida M. Papandayan (Second Level Courts), Presiding Judge Nurhani C. Pacasem-Nur (First Level Courts), and Presiding Judge Jamel T. Mamutuk (Shari’ah Courts). Also taking their oaths were Secretary-General Judge Mylene I. Amerol-Macumbal, Treasurer Judge Remee-Raida S. Tanjili, Auditor Judge Gracelina Gagarra-Bernardo, and Public Information Officer Judge Samina S. Macabando-Usman.

The association also appointed representatives and presidential deputies from across the country, including judges from Cotabato, Zamboanga, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Iligan, and even Rizal and Pampanga, highlighting the national scope of the organization.

Retired Shari’ah Circuit Court Judge Kaudri L. Jainul was sworn in as Adviser, bringing years of experience to guide the new leadership.

The induction ceremony not only celebrates a new chapter for the PMJA but also reinforces its mission to promote justice, cultural sensitivity, and professional solidarity among Muslim judges nationwide.