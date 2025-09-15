Citicore rolls out first solar baseload plant

Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC) has formally energized its flagship CS Batangas 1, the country’s first solar baseload plant.

Built in Barangays Lumbangan and Luntal in Tuy, Batangas, the P10-billion facility has a capacity of 197MWp and a 320MWh battery system that allows it to supply power beyond daylight hours.

“Our Citicore Solar Batangas 1 is the first in the Philippines to prove that solar can be true baseload power,” CREC President and CEO Oliver Tan said in a ceremony on Monday.

“This is a huge step forward in the country’s renewable energy transition. With 1.5GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems in place, we are prepared to replicate this breakthrough starting in Batangas.”

Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin joined President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the ceremonial switch-on. The Energy chief Citicore for its investment and calling the project a “decisive boost” to clean energy, food security, and job creation.

“By putting in place utility-scale solar facilities with battery storage and agrivoltaics, these projects set a national benchmark for how private innovation and public policy can work together,” Garin said.

CS Batangas 1 is one of three new plants launched this year, together adding 300MW and raising CREC’s total operating portfolio to 587MW. Battery capacity will increase further once Batangas 2 goes online by yearend, adding up to 260MWh.

The plants are part of CREC’s 1GW pipeline of 11 projects across Pangasinan, Pampanga, Batangas, Quezon, and Negros Occidental. Three Batangas sites alone will host 760MWh of storage, expected to cut 2.8 billion tons of carbon emissions and power 800,000 homes yearly.

Nine projects have secured 20-year government offtake deals under GEAP 2, while all 11 are certified as Energy Projects of National Significance. Ten also carry BOI Green Lane Certifications.

With its first gigawatt nearing completion, CREC said it is preparing to build another gigawatt covering solar, storage, and onshore wind.