Church, coalition call for NAIA fee hikes review

Catholic Church leaders and transport advocacy group PUSO ng NAIA on Sunday appealed to government officials and the New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC) to suspend the new across-the-board fee increases at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The call was made during a concelebrated Mass in Pasay City officiated by Bishops Ben Labor, Aldrin Lleva, and Agustino Tangca, who joined airport workers, passengers, and advocates in raising concerns.

The bishops said over the weekend that imposing new charges without consultation “undermines justice and burdens ordinary Filipinos, including OFWs who are already sacrificing much for their families.”

“Institutions such as the NAIA airport should serve the welfare of passengers and workers, including the small businesses, and not just the interests of a few powerful corporations," Bishop Ben Labor said. He urged the Department of Transportation and NNIC to freeze the hikes and conduct “genuine and inclusive consultation” with stakeholders.

The appeal came as NNIC released its performance report in its first year of operations.

The company said it handled 51.7 million passengers, up 6 percent from the previous year, and achieved an on-time performance high of 92.12 percent with 283,771 flights.

Upgrades rolled out over the past year included new seating, trolleys, air-conditioning units, improved Wi-Fi, shuttle buses, and refurbished restrooms. NNIC also streamlined baggage handling, expanded routes with 47 airline partners, and introduced sustainability measures such as flood control, waste management, and green policies.

To sustain these improvements, NAIA’s terminal fees will be adjusted for the first time in two decades starting yesterday, though NNIC said rates will remain among the lowest in Asia.

Since its 2024 takeover, the company has remitted P48.3 billion to the government.

NNIC said it is preparing to launch a Collins Aerospace-powered facial recognition system that will allow passengers to move through check-in, security, and boarding using just their face.

“Operating an airport the size and scale of NAIA will always be demanding. But what this first year has shown is that with teamwork, discipline, and the dedication of our people, real change is possible.

Together with government and our partners, we will sustain these gains and finally deliver a truly world-class NAIA,” NNIC President Ramon S. Ang said.