CHED earmarks P600M for free college scholarships

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has allocated more than P600 million for the free college education of the country’s top senior high school (SHS) graduates under the Bagong Pilipinas Merit Scholarship Program for the upcoming academic year.

CHED Chairperson Sherly Agrupis said around 20,000 SHS graduates are expected to benefit from the program, which was formally launched during the Converge to ACHIEVE: The Higher Education Summit at the Manila Hotel on Monday. The program will begin in academic year 2026–2027.

“President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. initiated that. He said how can we expand helping the people because we are targeting the poorest of the poor. The President said how can we expand and entice the poor yet deserving students to enroll us,” Agrupis said in an interview.

Agrupis explained that many students are unable to pursue their dream careers because their local universities offer limited courses. “Our beneficiaries are not given a wide choice to follow their dreams because whatever is available in the university within their area, that’s where they enroll. For example, the student wants to be a digital expert, but what the university can only offer him are courses such as education or agriculture. He’s good, so this is where Presidential Merit Scholarship comes in,” she added.

To qualify for the program, students must rank in the top five of their SHS graduating class, come from low- to middle-income households, enroll in priority courses, and commit to serve the country through a return-of-service program.

“They must take up our priority programs. We have health sciences, digital technology, agriculture, fishery, education, and other undersubscribed courses. We can prioritize that. And it is driven by data,” Agrupis said.

She also emphasized that the scholarship can be availed at both public and private universities. “It is a very good scholarship opportunity because even in private school, if they are qualified with the degree program that they want, Ateneo, De La Salle, they can go,” Agrupis said.