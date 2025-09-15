Cebu, Davao bets make presence felt

BACOLOD CITY — Ethan Lago and Denise Mendoza launched a strong push for the ICTSI Elite Junior Finals with commanding performances in the 7-10 age division, while siblings Rafella and Ralph Batican delivered contrasting rounds in the 11-14 category as the Negros Occidental Junior PGT Championship got underway Monday at the tough Marapara layout here.

Amid challenging conditions on a rain-softened course and the pressure of playing on unfamiliar ground, juniors from Cebu and Davao surged early, stamping their class against local standouts and tightening the race for spots in the much-anticipated North vs South Finals.

Lago, the Mactan leg champion, showed poise beyond his years, carding a steady even-par 70 highlighted by three birdies and three bogeys. The eight-year-old Ateneo de Davao standout sank several long putts to build a commanding nine-shot lead over fellow Davaoeño Lucas Revilleza (79) in the boys’ 7-10 division.

“I sank some very long putts,” said Lago, whose composed demeanor belied the pressure of the high-stakes tournament. Looking ahead to the final round of the 36-hole event, he added.

“I’m aiming to shoot even par and just keep playing my game.”

Cagayan de Oro’s James Rolida carded an 83, while Shaqeeq Tanog (87), Cebu’s Darren Ong (95), and Tobias Tiongko (96), struggled through hot and humid conditions.

In the girls’ side, Cebu’s Denise Mendoza overcame a roller-coaster start to fire a 72 and grab a huge 16-stroke lead over Bacolod’s Ana Marie Aguilar (88), while Talisay’s Faith Reosura stood at third after a 90.

“My game was okay, but I hit some bad shots,” said Mendoza, a 10-year-old student from Cebu Learning Center, whose long and straight drives stood out despite struggles on the greens.

“I really need to work on my putting. I missed a lot of makeable putts during the first 18 holes.”

Mendoza, currently tied for third in the season rankings with Francesca Geroy, is gunning for a third Junior PGT title. With only the top four players in each age division advancing to the Ryder Cup-style finals from 30 September to 3 October at The Country Club in Laguna, every stroke now carries extra weight.

In the boys’ 11-14 division, Bukidnon’s Ralph Batican delivered the day’s best round, firing a one-under 69 with five birdies against a double bogey and two bogeys. His dominant play gave him a whopping 19-shot lead over Bacolod’s Isaac Locsin (88), with Cebu’s Miguel Mesina (91), Bacolod’s Rafael Alvarez (93), and JM Sabroso (98) rounding out the leaderboard.