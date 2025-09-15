Cebu City cracks whip vs river polluters

The Cebu City Council is pushing for a citywide crackdown on individuals and businesses polluting rivers, following a recent inspection that revealed widespread waste and contamination.

North District Councilor Alvin Arcilla filed a resolution urging the City Environment and Natural Resources Office, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and local barangay councils to investigate and hold accountable those violating the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

The resolution was prompted by a site inspection of the Cotcot River in Barangay Paril, where Arcilla and his team found piles of garbage, human and animal waste and effluents from nearby piggeries.

“This resolution aims to identify polluted rivers and restore them to their clean and natural state, where individuals can once again safely bathe, drink, and rely on the rivers of Cebu City for daily life and sustenance,” the resolution stated.

Arcilla is calling for strict enforcement and has urged barangay councils and their Public Safety Officers to be more proactive in monitoring waterways.

The resolution is not limited to the Cotcot River but covers all rivers and waterways in Cebu City. The Cotcot River, in the upland barangay of Paril, was once a source of drinking water and sustenance for residents but is now unsafe.

Republic Act 9003, signed into law in 2000, prohibits improper garbage disposal and the pollution of waterways. Sections 48 and 49 of the law outline specific penalties for violators, which include fines and imprisonment.