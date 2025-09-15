CDC, Clark Water launch consultations for 2026 tariff rebasing

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and Clark Water Corporation (CWC) held a public consultation on 9 September 2025, at the Health and Sanitation Division (HSD) Training Hall to discuss the Rate Rebasing 2026 (RR26) for water tariff adjustments.

In a belated report, the CDC said this was the first of several public consultations designed to ensure fair and equitable water tariffs that reflect the actual cost of providing reliable water and wastewater services.

CDC Vice President for Legal Affairs Group Atty. Gloria Victoria Taruc said the consultation underscored the agency’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusive decision-making.

“The purpose of the session is to inform stakeholders and the public about the proposed changes in water rates, explain the rationale behind the rate rebasing process, and listen to the feedback, concerns, and suggestions of stakeholders,” Taruc said.

At least 62 key officers from 37 locators actively participated in the forum, which provided a comprehensive update on the performance of Clark Water following the previous rate rebasing commitments. Data, metrics, and insights were presented, highlighting successes, challenges, and areas for improvement.

CWC President Melvin John Tan outlined a detailed Service Improvement Plan for RR26, laying out strategies and initiatives to enhance service quality, address challenges, and meet the evolving needs of locators. The plan included specific improvements, timelines, and responsibilities.

During the open forum, locators gave feedback and recommendations following CWC’s presentation of the RR22 results.

CDC’s Technical Working Group (TWG) for Rate Rebasing 2026 is headed by Atty. Taruc, as Oversight Head, and Engr. Rogelio Magat, as TWG Chairman.

Tan was joined by CEO Maidy Lynne Quinto, General Manager Lyn Joceffin Zamora, and members of the Clark Water leadership team.

Clark Water Corporation remains the sole provider of water and wastewater services to Clark Freeport and the Clark Special Economic Zone.

The approval of RR22 in 2023 marked a significant milestone as the first successful rebasing exercise completed since 2014 and the first tariff increase implemented by CWC in 17 years. The rebasing exercise is conducted every four years to recalibrate water tariffs based on actual investments, service performance, and future improvement plans.