Bulacan solons ‘no show’ at Malolos Congress anniv

The five congressional representatives from Bulacan province were absent from the 127th anniversary of the Malolos Congress on Monday, an event that commemorates the nation’s first legislative body.

The no-show of the lawmakers at the Barasoain Church — where the historic congress was held — drew criticism from some attendees. The event was led by Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando and Vice Gov. Alexis Castro.

Reports said that the absent representatives were Representatives Danilo A. Doming (1st District), Augustina Dominique Pancho (2nd District), Mark Cholo Violago (3rd District), Linabelle Ruth Villarica (4th District) and Agatha Paula Cruz (5th District).

Guest of honor, Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Maria Theresa Arcega, spoke at the event, stating that a “fair and quick decision” would be made on corruption cases related to local flood control projects. She urged the public not to judge all residents for the actions of a few.

Meantime, Fernando echoed this sentiment, stating that while the province needs flood control, corruption has turned it into a burden rather than a solution.

“The Malolos Congress was about representation,” Manalastas said. “When today’s representatives are missing from its anniversary, it reflects a troubling disconnect between history and politics.”

He added that attending the annual event is a key affirmation of the nation’s democratic roots. “If our leaders cannot stand here once a year, what does that say about how they value the democratic project?”

The Malolos Congress, which convened on 15 September 1898, was the Philippines’ first revolutionary legislature, a milestone in the struggle for self-determination.

Police Regional Office 3 director PBGEN Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr. and Bulacan Police Provincial Office director PCOL Angel Garcillano also attended the commemoration.

“As we honor the Malolos Congress, we are reminded that freedom is not only a gift but a responsibility,” Peñones said. “One that we must safeguard through discipline, integrity and service to the people.”