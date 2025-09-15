Bulacan reps a ‘no show’ at Malolos Congress Anniversary

The representatives of the Province of Bulacan were a no show during the 127th anniversary of the Malolos Congress held at the Barasoain Church in the City of Malolos, Bulacan on Monday.

The event honors the Malolos Congress or the Revolutionary Congress, and was formally called the National Assembly. The assembly was the legislative body of the Revolutionary Government of the Philippines and, later, as the Philippine Republic.

And yet the five representative of Bulacan were nowhere to be seen, including First District Congressman Danilo A. Doming, Second District Congresswoman Augustina Dominique Pancho, Third District Congressman Mark Cholo Violago, Fourth District Congresswoman Linabelle Ruth Villarica, and Fifth District Congresswoman Agatha Paula Cruz.

Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Maria Theresa Arcega was the guest of honor at the Malolos Congress, with Governor Daniel Fernando and Vice Governor Alexis Castro leading the ceremony.

Arcega said that a fair and quick decision will be made on the cases in regards to the flood control projects in Bulacan. Despite this, she emphasized that people should not be ashamed of being a Bulakenyo. She added that people should not judge all Bulakenyos when some have lost their ways.

Governor Fernando said that the Bulakenyos need flood control project, but instead of becoming a solution, it became a burden. He pointed out that the corruption of some government officials is one of the reasons why the people of Bulacan still do not feel the flood control project.

The 127th anniversary of the Malolos Congress is a pillar of the nation’s identity, an important part of history that has shaped the very government of the country. And for the absence of the said five congressional figures is a slap on the face for some Bulakenyos.

According to Malolos historian Ernesto Manalastas, “The Malolos Congress was about representation. When today’s representatives are missing from its anniversary, it reflects a troubling disconnect between history and politics.”

Convened on September 15, 1898, the Malolos Congress was the Philippines’ first revolutionary legislature, a milestone in the struggle for self-determination. For many, honoring that legacy should transcend political divisions.

Manalastas said, “Turning up at Barasoain is not just ceremonial, it is an affirmation that our democracy has roots. If our leaders cannot stand here once a year, what does that say about how they value the democratic project?”

Police Regional Office 3 Director PBGEN Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., joined Governor Fernando and Bulacan PPO Director PCOL Angel Garcillano during the commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the Malolos Congress.

Peñones Jr emphasized, “As we honor the Malolos Congress, we are reminded that freedom is not only a gift but a responsibility—one that we must safeguard through discipline, integrity, and service to the people.”