BRP Diego Silang arrives in Subic Bay Freeport

Subic Bay Freeport – The BRP Diego Silang (FFG-07) arrived at the Naval Operating Base here, making a major boost in the national maritime defense on 15 September.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Romeo S Brawner Jr., and Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Jose Ma Ambrosio Q Ezpeleta led the welcoming of the BRP Diego Silang helmed by Captain John Percie A Alcos.

The BRP Diego Silang is part of the AFP’s ongoing modernization efforts, making the ship the Philippine Navy’s newest and most advanced guided-missile frigate, during an arrival ceremony held today at the Naval Operating Base in Subic, Zambales.

In his keynote speech, General Brawner emphasized the symbolic and strategic importance of the new frigate, highlighting it as a testament to the Philippine Navy’s growing capability and a clear signal of the AFP’s resolve to strengthen its maritime defense posture.

“BRP Diego Silang (FFG-07) is a symbol of our nation’s resolve to defend what is rightfully ours, to stand firm in the face of challenges, and to demonstrate our readiness to safeguard the interests of our people,” said General Brawner.

The arrival of BRP Diego Silang (FFG-07) represents a leap forward in the Philippine Navy’s strength and resolve, reinforcing the nation’s position as a vigilant guardian of its seas and a steadfast protector of its people.