Baste Duterte files Ombudsman raps vs top officials over ICC arrest of father

Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte on Monday filed multiple criminal and administrative charges before the Office of the Ombudsman for Mindanao against several top government officials in connection with the 11 March arrest of his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, by agents acting on a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The acting mayor’s legal team, led by Atty. Israelito Torreon, filed the complaint at 8:55 a.m., accusing 12 current and former officials of various offenses, including kidnapping, arbitrary detention, qualified direct assault, expulsion, and usurpation of judicial functions under the Revised Penal Code, as well as alleged violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (R.A. 3019).

Among those named as respondents in the complaint are Interior and Local Government Secretary Juan Victor Remulla, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla, and Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Felix Ty. Also included are former Philippine National Police chiefs Gen. Nicolas Torre III and Rommel Marbil, as well as Markus Lacanilao, Anthony Alcantara, Richard Anthony Fadullon, and Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo.

The complaint stems from the controversial arrest and detention of former President Duterte, who is currently held in The Hague, Netherlands, facing charges of crimes against humanity over thousands of drug-related killings during his presidency.

Duterte’s camp has since filed a formal appeal for his interim release, claiming the arrest was illegal and politically motivated.

Vice President Sara Duterte previously appeared in The Hague and publicly claimed that her father was “kidnapped” by ICC agents, insisting the arrest had no legal basis under Philippine law.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Remulla denounced the charges as “forum shopping,” pointing out that a similar petition is already pending before the Supreme Court.

He sees that the move was designed to derail his candidacy for Ombudsman, for which he is currently under consideration by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC).

“It’s meant to actually try to shoot down my aspiration to be the Ombudsman in this country,” Remulla told reporters in a briefing

“It’s really an organized effort from them to shoot down my candidacy,” he added.

Remulla disclosed that the Ombudsman had yet to issue him a clearance required for the JBC process.

He attributed the delay to a motion for reconsideration filed by Senator Imee Marcos, who previously recommended filing charges related to Duterte’s arrest.

Last week, the Office of the Ombudsman dismissed an earlier complaint involving the same set of officials, but Marcos’ motion for reconsideration has kept the issue alive.

The Justice secretary and another candidate have reportedly been given time to obtain their clearance before the JBC finalizes its shortlist.

Supreme Court spokesperson Atty. Camille Ting confirmed that the JBC has granted an extension for the required documents and is expected to deliberate “very soon.”