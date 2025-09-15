Baguio court junks case vs. CJHDevCo execs

BAGUIO CITY — The Municipal Trial Court of Baguio City, Branch 5, has dismissed the criminal case filed against CJH Development Corporation (CJHDevCo) Chairman Robert Soprepeña and Fil-Estate Management Inc. (FEMI) executive Ramon Jimenez.

The court’s ruling was based on the prosecution’s failure to present sufficient and undisputed evidence.

The case initially involved charges of syndicated estafa under Presidential Decree No. 1689. However, the Office of the Prosecutor downgraded it to the lesser offense of “Other Deceits” under Article 318 of the Revised Penal Code. This change followed an August 22, 2025, resolution that found no evidence of organized deception or criminal intent.

At their arraignment on 11 September 2025, Soprepeña and Jimenez both pleaded not guilty. The case was dismissed after the prosecution failed to substantiate its allegations. The two executives maintained that the lack of legal elements in the original complaint led to the dismissal of the syndicated estafa charge and its subsequent downgrade to a minor offense.

It is also worth noting that on 22 August 2024, the Office of the City Prosecutor of Baguio City had already dismissed criminal complaints against CJHDevCo, FEMI, and its other directors and officials, affirming that they bore no criminal liability.