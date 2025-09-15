BABY SNATCHED? Lingayen investigates missing infant

The Provincial Government of Pangasinan has launched a swift investigation into the disappearance of an infant from Lingayen District Hospital.

The probe began after the provincial government received a formal complaint from the child’s family. According to the provincial administrator, the investigation is now underway.

On 14 September 2025, a post about a missing 3-day-old baby at Lingayen District Hospital went viral. The account owner claimed the baby was stolen by an individual who posed as a nurse.

According to the post, the mother’s uncle went to settle the hospital bill for discharge. An impostor then approached the patient and said blood needed to be drawn from the baby for testing. The mother, still recovering from a cesarean operation, trusted the individual.

The account owner, a cousin of the infant, further alleged that the hospital has no CCTV cameras.

In an official statement, the provincial government assured the family and the public that a full report will be released once all details are confirmed. The public is urged to provide any information that may help the ongoing investigation.

Governor Ramon Guico III affirmed that all necessary measures are being taken to locate the infant and hold those responsible accountable.