Australia, Papua New Guinea to sign ‘historic’ defense deal

SYDNEY (AFP) — A defense deal to be signed this week could see Papua New Guineans serve in the Australian military, Canberra said on Monday, the pact seen as an attempt to counter Beijing’s rising Pacific influence.

The fresh defense agreement will be signed by Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese and James Marape on Wednesday in Port Moresby, part of celebrations to mark 50 years of Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) independence from Australia.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles described the deal as “historic.”

He said Australia’s military had been open to foreign nationals from New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States (US) since last year.

“At the time we said we would have an eye to the Pacific,” he told national broadcaster ABC.

“The agreement that we will sign with PNG contemplates this,” he said.

“There’s more work to be done in terms of walking down that path, but we certainly are interested in how we can recruit Papua New Guineans directly into the ADF (Australian Defense Force),” Marles added, referring to Australia’s military.

The agreement follows an overarching security agreement signed between the two countries in 2023.