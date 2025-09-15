Army’s 4th ID launches WPS advocacy in NorMin

Cagayan de Oro City — The Army’s 4th Infantry (Diamond) Division has initiated the display of Philippine Army advocacy posters promoting the West Philippine Sea (WPS) cause in major public areas across Cagayan de Oro City, the province of Misamis Oriental, and other parts of Northern Mindanao on Monday. This campaign underscores the Army’s proactive role in promoting patriotism and national unity.

Major General Michele Anayron Jr., Commander of the 4ID, said in a statement that the activity aims to further strengthen public awareness and support for the West Philippine Sea advocacy, reminding Filipinos of the importance of defending the nation’s sovereignty and maritime rights.

Billboards and posters were strategically installed in high-traffic areas such as Macabalan Port, Balingoan Port, Ayala Centrio Mall, Limketkai Mall, and SM Downtown Premier, ensuring visibility to thousands of commuters, shoppers, and travelers daily.

“This initiative highlights the unified stance of the Filipino people in safeguarding sovereignty, maritime rights, and national patrimony. It also reflects the collective responsibility of both government institutions and private stakeholders in advancing the nation’s interests. The 4ID extends its heartfelt gratitude to the management of partner malls, ports, and establishments for their patriotism and cooperation in supporting this national cause,” Anayron said.

He stressed that this pioneering effort demonstrates not only the division’s enduring commitment to national defense but also its dedication to raising public consciousness on issues affecting the country’s sovereignty and future. He underscored that awareness and solidarity are vital in uniting Filipinos in protecting the West Philippine Sea.

Anayron said that ultimately, this endeavor serves as a powerful reminder of unity and shared responsibility in defending the nation’s interests. It reinforces that the West Philippine Sea is not just a territorial concern, but an integral part of Filipino identity and heritage.