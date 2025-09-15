Army urged: Intensify SOCOM vigilance

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Monday called on troops from the Philippine Army’s Special Operations Command (SOCOM) to remain vigilant in the face of evolving security threats.

During a "Talk-to-Troops" engagement at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija, Teodoro said the government is committed to modernizing the Armed Forces and strengthening elite units like SOCOM, which he called a key pillar of the country's overall defense strategy.

"Our mission roles are expanding, and while we are phasing out from some areas that are not our core capabilities, this does not mean we will turn away from our responsibilities, especially in humanitarian assistance and disaster response, because we are the only ones with the capability to go to remote areas when people are in need," Teodoro said.

In a reference to a recent encounter where six soldiers were wounded by anti-personnel mines, Teodoro condemned the use of illegal and indiscriminate tactics by communist terrorist groups.

He stressed that SOCOM must continue to evolve into a flexible, rapid-response force capable of operating across multiple domains, including against threats posed by technological advancements like artificial intelligence and cyber warfare.

"That's why we must always be ready, constantly train, and stay proactive in anticipating the demands of future warfare on the battlefield," Teodoro said.

He said he has deep respect for the bravery and dedication of the SOCOM troops and assured them of the Department of National Defense's full backing.

"We stand with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and with the Filipino people, not just to protect lives, but to defend the dignity of the nation," Teodoro said. "Our territory and our honor must be respected, whether by internal threats or foreign aggressors. We trust in you and we salute you, Army SOCOM."