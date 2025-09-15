Angry Pinoys force Discayas to tattle on their cohorts

Millions of Filipinos have expressed their disgust at the thought of the Discayas being made state witnesses — which would exempt them from plunder charges and afford them police protection — despite having revealed that they had bribed certain lawmakers and government officials to secure flood control projects.

In their sworn statement, the controversial couple boldly disclosed to the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee that several congressmen and officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) received payoffs and were complicit in the anomalous flood control projects.

These projects continue to anger President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and pose a threat to many Filipinos, particularly during the rainy season.

Turning one into a state witness requires meeting specific criteria —including being the least guilty. Then Blue Ribbon Committee Chair Rodante D. Marcoleta had sought the Senate leadership’s approval to take the Discayas’ request to the Department of Justice. Newly minted Senate President Vicente Sotto III, however, referred Marcoleta’s request to Senator Panfilo M. Lacson Jr., the new chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee, and then he himself nixed the proposal.

While they may have succeeded in sowing doubt about some members of Congress, the Discayas ultimately raised more questions than answers. With ledger entries and cash vouchers that could help investigators track the payoffs made to DPWH regional and district engineers, these may neither establish a direct link to the lawmakers or ensure that they received the money.

The Discayas expressed to the congressmen their intent to assist the government in uncovering the extensive corruption in flood control projects. While declaring their innocence, the Discayas claimed they were compelled to bribe DPWH officials and lawmakers to secure projects and to proceed without obstruction, including being barred from future bidding.

Hoping to avoid the angry mobs and maintaining that they may be harmed by the lawmakers they had implicated, the Discayas, however, did not realize that executing a sworn statement could be deemed an admission of their complicity in the corruption

Inevitably, the Senate and House hearings may be in aid of protecting their colleagues and pinning the blame on members of the other chamber. Thus, it is important, as a Poll Starter, to research and analyze all available information to uncover the truth and bare the lies of each participant, and to not let the pretense surrounding these issues cloud our judgment with unfounded allegations.

Amid a reorganized Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, the cases filed against erring DPWH officials before the Ombudsman, contractors’ licenses revoked and their being barred from project biddings, and the establishment of a new commission to investigate, many Filipinos remain frustrated and are still awaiting more significant consequences for those involved.

The hearings have undoubtedly had a polarizing effect on the people. Nonetheless, regardless of each Juan’s political beliefs, it is crucial to unite against corruption in government programs and projects — otherwise, we risk continuing to lose the benefits that should be accessible to every Juan.