Alex Gonzaga opens up on nose implant removal

Alex Gonzaga sparked buzz online after revealing that she has had her Gore-Tex nose implant removed. In a candid social media post, the actress-vlogger shared:

“Pinatanggal ko na goretex ko!! Back to Asian face tayo but hindi sa factory setting. My rhinoplasty journey vlog now up 😂”

Along with her announcement, Alex posted before-and-after photos highlighting the noticeable changes in her appearance. Fans praised her for being open about her cosmetic procedure, with many noting her humor and honesty in addressing the transformation.

She also invited followers to watch her latest vlog on YouTube, where she details her rhinoplasty journey—giving curious viewers an inside look at her experience and decision to return to a more natural look.