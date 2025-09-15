Agrupis marks first 100 days with CHED reforms

Marking her first 100 days as chairperson of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Dr. Shirley Agrupis highlighted a comprehensive report of reforms and accomplishments anchored on the ACHIEVE Framework — CHED’s strategic blueprint for accessible, future-ready, and globally competitive higher education.

“When His Excellency, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., entrusted me with the responsibility to lead CHED, my focus has been clear: to ensure that every policy, program, and initiative of CHED tackles the gaps that have long held back Philippine higher education,” Agrupis said in her speech during the Converge to ACHIEVE: The Higher Education Summit held at the Manila Hotel on Monday.

“ACHIEVE responds to the urgent concerns we see every day — the job mismatch faced by graduates, the call of industries for relevant skills, the demand of teachers for support, and the clamor of students for real opportunities,” she added.

Advanced and Accessible Lifelong Learning. CHED rolled out the ETEEAP Handbook, micro-credential guidelines, an Open Distance e-Learning policy, the AI Upskilling Roadmap, the Semiconductor and Electronics Industry Framework, and expanded pathways for farmers, migrant workers, and communicators.

Centralized Human Capital Development. Launched the Bagong Pilipinas Merit Scholarship Program; partnered with DOLE for education-to-employment pathways; with TESDA for curriculum harmonization; and with Unilab, OPAPRU, CHR, DOT, and SEAMEO INNOTECH on programs for industry readiness, peace education, human rights, tourism, and innovation.

Harmonized SDG-Based Research and Innovation. Deployed the Innovation Blueprint Framework; teamed up with DA-PhilRice and SUCs on the P20–P25/kg rice project; and aligned research priorities with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Integrated Real-Time Data and Analytics. Launched the e-CAV system with President Marcos Jr.; finalized the Digital Transformation Framework with DICT; introduced scholarship and GIS dashboards; created the PhQuaR-HE database; and began harmonizing a learner-data system with DepEd and TESDA.

Expanded and Impact-Driven Internationalization. Signed the Philippines–Cambodia higher education MOU; issued revised SUC travel guidelines; launched the Filipino Scholars Profile Portal; initiated the HEI SDG Mapping Project; and advanced the National Strategy for Fostering World-Class Universities.

Vitalized Policies and Governance. Released the updated CHEDRO Manual of Operations; modernized policies on HEI autonomy and deregulation; and aligned accreditation standards with local and international benchmarks.

Effective and Efficient Public Service. Established the SPECS communications hub; rolled out the e-TUGON complaints system and the eFMIS financial system; adopted centralized supply management; launched data-analytics training; and partnered with the Development Academy of the Philippines to strengthen leadership and governance capacity.

As part of the summit, CHED led the signing of ACHIEVE partnerships and MOUs with key government agencies and institutions to strengthen inter-agency collaboration—covering curriculum harmonization with TESDA, education-to-employment pathways with DOLE, expanded support for migrant workers with the Department of Migrant Workers, human rights promotion with the CHR, and industry-innovation programs with Unilab Foundation.