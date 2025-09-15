‘Agapito’ earns honourable mention at TIFF 50

Filipino short film Agapito continues to raise the flag of Philippine cinema on the world stage, this time earning the Honourable Mention for Best International Short Film at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

From Cannes to Toronto

Directed by Arvin Belarmino and Kyla Danelle Romero, the film first captured international attention at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, and its journey has now expanded to North America with a strong showing at TIFF’s Short Cuts Programme.

Filipino Voices on the Global Stage

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) celebrated the recognition, praising the creative team for spotlighting Filipino stories in one of the world’s most prestigious festivals. Representing the Philippines in Toronto were director Arvin Belarmino, lead actors Jeremy Mayores and Nour Hooshmand, and producer Jon Galvez.

Collaboration Behind the Triumph

The honour also highlights the teamwork of an international and Filipino-led production crew. Alongside Galvez, producers Carlos Ortiz and Mc Murphy Quito were instrumental in the film’s success. Executive producers Carlos Ortiz, Nathan Galvez, and Abijah Bautista, together with co-producers Kristine De Leon, Dominique Welinski, and Alemberg Ang, helped bring Agapito’s vision to life.

A Milestone for Philippine Cinema

As Agapito gains recognition across continents, its journey marks yet another milestone in the ongoing global ascent of Philippine cinema. With every screening and accolade, the film underscores the power of local stories to resonate universally.