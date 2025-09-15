AFP hails citizen soldiers at 46th National Reservist Week

During the ceremony, outstanding reservist units and individual personnel were recognized for exemplary service. The event also featured dynamic demonstrations of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) operations and wargaming simulations, showcasing the skill, preparedness, and operational capability of the AFP Reserve Force.

In his keynote address, General Romeo S. Brawner Jr. emphasized the vital role of reservists in national security and unity: “Your service reminds us that defending the nation is not just the job of those in uniform, but a responsibility shared by every Filipino. You embody the spirit of Bayanihan, showing that when we unite, there is no challenge too great for our people."

The culminating event reflects the AFP’s continuing effort to inspire more Filipinos to serve and to recognize those who have chosen to answer the call — in uniform and in service to the nation.