Aboitiz Group earns global nod for sustainability leadership

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) has once again proven that sustainability is not just a talking point but a central part of its business strategy, securing recognition from two of the world’s top ESG (environmental, social and governance) evaluators.

MSCI reaffirmed AEV’s “A” rating in its August 2025 ESG Report, maintaining the grade first awarded in September 2023. The rating pointed to AEV’s clean energy push through AboitizPower and its strong labor management initiatives. The company is moving toward its target of balancing renewable and thermal power capacities by 2030.

Meanwhile, S&P Global gave AEV an ESG score of 52 out of 100, the highest among Philippine industrial conglomerates and significantly above the sector average. The report highlighted the group’s strengths in climate strategy, human capital development, labor practices, occupational safety, ethics, and customer relations.

“These recognitions are really about our people and the work they do every day across the Aboitiz Group,” said Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin M. Aboitiz. “They show that our commitment to sustainability and responsible business is real—whether it’s accelerating our renewable energy investments or making sure our growth is inclusive and benefits the communities we serve.”

The achievement reflects AEV’s resilience as it advances its Great Transformation to become the country’s first techglomerate, integrating sustainability into industries spanning power, food, banking, infrastructure, real estate, and data science.

“Transparency and a relentless pursuit of excellence are at the heart of our sustainability journey,” added Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer of AEV. “The ratings from MSCI and S&P Global reinforce our responsibility to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders while laying the foundation for a better future.”

AEV has gained recognition not only for its projects but also for its strong disclosure practices, ensuring that investors and communities alike have access to clear and comprehensive information on its sustainability performance.

Across its operations, the group is embedding sustainability in multiple ways. AboitizPower is scaling up renewable energy and battery storage systems, UnionBank is driving financial inclusion through digital platforms, while Pilmico Foods, Republic Cement, and Aboitiz InfraCapital are focusing on food security, circular economy initiatives, and resilient infrastructure. At the same time, Aboitiz Data Innovation is using artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

On the environmental front, the 55,000-hectare CarbonPH project in Cebu stands out as one of the group’s long-term commitments. With a 40-year scope, it supports reforestation and mangrove restoration to offset carbon emissions while helping coastal communities adapt to climate change.

With strong scores from both MSCI and S&P Global, AEV has solidified its place as a leader in corporate sustainability, setting a benchmark for how Philippine conglomerates can align business growth with social responsibility and environmental stewardship.