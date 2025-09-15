Aboitiz Equity Ventures retains top ESG ratings

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) reaffirmed its standing as a corporate sustainability leader with top marks from two of the world’s foremost Environmental Social Governance (ESG) evaluators, retaining its “A” rating from global financial services company, Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) and posting the highest ESG score among Philippine industrial conglomerates from S&P Global.

MSCI’s latest ESG Report, released in August 2025, reaffirmed AEV’s “A” rating, which it first attained in September 2023.

The report highlighted AEV’s progress in leveraging opportunities in clean technology and strong labor management initiatives.

Through AboitizPower, AEV is advancing its environmental strategy by targeting a balanced portfolio of Cleanergy and thermal capacities by 2030.

Highest ESG score among Phl conglomerates

S&P Global recognized AEV with an ESG Score of 52 out of 100 — the highest among Philippine industrial conglomerates and well above the industry average.

The assessment underscored AEV’s strengths in customer relations, labor practices, occupational health and safety, business ethics, human capital management and climate strategy.

“These recognitions are really about our people and the work they do every day across the Aboitiz Group,” said Aboitiz Group president and CEO Sabin M. Aboitiz.

“They show that our commitment to sustainability and responsible business is real — whether it’s accelerating our renewable energy investments or making sure our growth is inclusive and benefits the communities we serve,” he added.

AEV’s resilience in managing ESG risks

These achievements underscore AEV’s resilience in managing ESG risks across its diverse portfolio in power, banking, food, infrastructure, land, data science and artificial intelligence (DSAI) as it continues its Great Transformation as the country’s first techglomerate.

Aboitiz Group continues its commitment to reforestation and watershed protection, nurturing ecosystems and safeguarding natural resources for a sustainable future.

Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, chief reputation and sustainability officer of AEV, added: “Transparency and a relentless pursuit of excellence are at the heart of our sustainability journey. The ratings from MSCI and S&P Global reinforce our responsibility to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders while laying the foundation for a better future.”

AEV notably demonstrated stronger disclosure practices and higher data availability than its peers, reinforcing its reputation for accountability and openness in sustainability reporting and giving stakeholders a comprehensive view of the company’s performance.