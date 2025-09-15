72 quakes logged at restive Kanlaon

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Monday reported heightened activity at Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island, with 72 volcanic quakes recorded in eight hours.

Between midnight to eight in the morning of 15 September, the Kanlaon Volcano Network detected 72 volcanic earthquakes from magnitude 0.8 to 3.6, with the strongest felt at Intensity I in La Carlota City, Negros Occidental, and Canlaon City, Negros Oriental.

Phivolcs said the earthquakes were due to rock fracturing as magma and volcanic gases moved upward, causing pressure to build up inside the volcano.

Sulfur dioxide emissions on 14 September reached 2,338 tonnes per day with voluminous plumes reaching 900 meters before drifting northeast; its edifice remains inflated.

Phivolcs warned that the current activity of Kanlaon may trigger hazards, including steam-driven explosions, ashfall, rockfall, pyroclastic flows, and other dangerous volcanic materials.

Kanlaon is one of the country’s active volcanoes, with its last eruption on 13 May this year. It remains under Alert Level 2 or increased unrest.