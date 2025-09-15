2 Tawi-Tawi municipalities receive needed medical aid

A group of military reservists has partnered with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to bring essential medical equipment to two of the country's most isolated communities in Tawi-Tawi province.

The Association of Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines (ARRAPI), led by Col. Michael Romero of the Air Force Reserve, launched the “Last Mile Medical Health Donation” initiative last weekend.

Romero, who is the acting commander of the 2nd Air Force Wing Reserve Command and ARRAPI chairperson, joined Brig. Gen. Romulo Quemado II, the acting commander of the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom), to donate portable laboratory equipment to hospitals on the islands of Mapun and Taganak.

"As reservists, it is our duty to serve even the most remote communities," Romero said. "This 'Last Mile' initiative ensures that our people on frontier islands are not left behind and have access to proper health care. Every Filipino deserves quality medical attention, no matter how far they live."

Mapun and Taganak were chosen because of the significant challenges they face. Their distance from the mainland often results in delayed or inaccessible medical services, especially during emergencies.

"With partners like ARRAPI, we bring essential medical services closer to our people and our troops," Quemado said. "This is about strengthening both community health and security, proving that no distance is too far when it comes to serving our people."

The donation, part of the "Last Mile Medical Health Donation" program, included essential diagnostic equipment such as ECG machines and analyzers for urinalysis and blood chemistry. It also included the necessary reagents and upgrades for the receiving hospitals.

The initiative was conducted in line with Maritime Archipelagic and National Awareness Month, which highlights the Philippines' unique maritime identity and the responsibility to serve its most isolated islands.

Romero and Quemado believe the new provisions will significantly improve the hospitals' diagnostic capabilities, allowing frontline medical staff to provide timely and reliable care.

The ARRAPI chair was accompanied by several ARRAPI officials, including president Lt. Col. Vladimir Mata. WestMinCom officials present included Brig. Gen. Rocky Binga and Brig. Gen. Bayani Curaming.