Youth power on display at PPS Cotabato netfest

Close to 200 of the country’s most promising young tennis players converged at the Cotabato City Sports Plaza over the weekend for a five-day showcase of talent, grit and determination in the Cotabato City National Tennis Championships at the Cotabato City Sports Plaza.

The Group 2 tournament event has not only drawn top-tier players from across the region but has also underscored the growing depth of tennis talent from South Cotabato, a province fast becoming a breeding ground for competitive junior players. Among the most promising are Abdul Balt and Mohammad Aba-Conding, who headline the boys’ 18U division.

Joining them in the title chase are Krelz Gecosala, Nor Ali Manangking, Amerhussen Basher and Tom Songcayauon, whose participation marks the region’s steady climb up the national junior tennis ladder. Their presence highlights not only their individual potential but also the growing enthusiasm and investment in grassroots tennis in the area.

The event, sanctioned by Philta and presented by Dunlop, is part of the nationwide junior tennis circuit sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop through its president and CEO Bobby Castro, serving as a platform for emerging players to gain ranking points and national exposure.

It also marks a vital stop in the Mindanao swing, which kicked off last week in Digos City with the MJCF Araw ng Digos City tournament.

The boys’ 16U and 14U divisions are just as stacked, with Julius Otoc leading the charge in the 16U bracket, alongside Gecosala, Aljaven Lumambas, Muhammad Sarip and Songcayauon. Sarip, meanwhile, tops the seedings in the 14U division and is tipped to go deep into the tournament backed by Universal Tennis and ICON Golf & Sports.

As screen time and digital distractions increasingly dominate the lives of today’s youth, tennis tournaments like this are emerging as essential tools to engage children in physical activity, discipline and goal setting. The tournament, hosted by Mayor Bruce Matabalao, not only showcases budding athletes but also serves as an inspiration for the local youth to take up the sport, particularly in areas where structured recreational programs are limited.

On the girls’ side, a showdown looms between Sanschena Francisco and Dhea Cua in the premier 18U category. But the player to watch is Ayl Gonzaga, a rising star from Olongapo City who is on a hot streak following a string of impressive victories in previous legs of the Palawan Pawnshop circuit.