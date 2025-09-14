From an objective standpoint, here are the winners and losers of the ongoing flood control project controversy, so far, at least:

WINNERS

1. PBBM — In his third State of the Nation Address, the President proudly bragged about his more than 5,500 flood control projects, which he said could finally resolve our inundation crisis. However, even before he could take the brunt of criticisms, he was able to flip the narrative, blaming others instead for the failure of these projects and calling for an investigation in order to hold those people responsible for this mess criminally liable. So, what started as a tactical gambit has turned into a noble crusade. I doubt if that really is his intention. Just plain insane nonetheless.

2. Sara Duterte — For several months, she was the most vilified public official on the planet, earning the wrath of both her detractors and fence sitters. It was so intense, in fact, that nobody anticipated that interest in the impeachment issue would drastically die down. Last month, public discussion was all about the impeachment and the Supreme Court’s decision. Now, it is all about the DPWH and those reportedly in cahoots with them. So, it really makes sense why some senators would like to push through with a trial and not wait for 2026 to do that.

3. The “other contractors and district engineers” — Although there is a seeming commitment to hold everyone liable, the magnitude and complexity of the issue would not allow that. The resources, time, and other logistical requirements needed to pin everyone down would be too great, so those in charge cannot go after everyone. Besides, their perceived lack of sincerity could mean they’ll simply offer sacrificial lambs.

LOSERS

4. The People — After everything is said and done, we are the ones who’d suffer the consequences of this systemic practice that is corruption. I’m not sure if ongoing investigations would result in genuine reforms. Surely, we could mobilize people to stage rallies here and there, but I doubt if they’d have an impact. The conditions are not yet ripe for any drastic measure, let alone a revolution. The people are not united, efforts fragmented, and a common enemy not identified yet.

5. The members of Quad Comm — They basically lost their credibility, as it is increasingly becoming clear that everything they do is politically motivated and that they would move heaven and earth to protect the speaker.

6. Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva — Public opinion is obviously against them. The fact that pieces of evidence, whether admissible or not, surface each day means they may not be able to extricate themselves from this predicament.

7. Sen. Rodante Marcoleta — He would go down in history as the Blue Ribbon chairman with the shortest tenure. His handling of the investigation is mediocre at best and may even leave a bad taste in the mouth at worst.

8. Speaker Martin Romualdez — His post may still be tightly secured, but there is no denying that he looks more vulnerable and is about to lose control over the House.

9. The Discayas and those similarly situated — I don’t know if they’d qualify as state witnesses. But even if they would, they are obviously on the losing end here.