Warning shot fired

gypt sent a strong message to its next opponent, host Alas Pilipinas, after humbling Asian powerhouse Iran, 25-17, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20, for a winning start in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Powered by the trio of Ahmed Shafik Sahid, Abdelrahman Elhossiny and Seifeldin Hassan Aly Abed, the Pharaohs shocked the world No. 13-ranked Iranians for their first victory in the prestigious tournament since the 2018 edition.

The world No. 23 Egyptians displayed great resolve in the third set after splitting the first two with Iran before controlling the fourth frame to join Tunisia on top of Pool A.

“It was a very tough game from the first point to the last point,” Elhossiny said.

“Since we know that we are playing Iran, we have been managing everything to stop their strongest point and to play on their weakest point. And the coach did everything to do this.”

Said finished with 18 points built on 16 attacks, one kill block and one serve while tallying six excellent receptions for the Pharaohs.

Elhossiny added 17 points and Abed added 12 for the six-time African champions, who survived the match despite throwing away 26 points off errors.

Egypt is expecting a tougher resistance from Alas, which despite losing in straight sets to 11-time African titlist Tunisia last Friday, showed a glimpse of what it could do given more exposure.

“After tomorrow will be a very, very difficult match because the Philippines was a little bit nervous in the first and second sets but they played very well starting in third set (against Tunisia),” Egypt head coach Marco Bonitta said.

“I’m sure that the level of Philippine team is what they showed us in the third set, so, it would be very, very tough match the day after tomorrow.”

Ali Hajipour led the Iranians with 17 points while Hossein Poriya registered 12 points.

Meanwhile, Argentina outlasted Finland via reverse sweep, 19-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-11, to begin its campaign Pool C at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

In Pool F, debuting Belgium shelled Ukraine, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22, behind power-hitting Ferre Reggers’ inspired game.

Reggers rained down 20 attack points on his way to a game-high 23-point finish. Seppe Rotty and Sam Deroo scored 13 and 12, respectively.

Still playing as of press time are Brazil against China and Czech Republic versus Serbia in Pool H; defending champion Italy and Algeria in Pool F and reigning back-to-back Olympic champion France and South Korea in Pool C.