U.S., Japan spikers mesmerize Phl fans

Men’s volleyball stars from around the world are loving not only the renowned Filipino hospitality and warm welcome but also the genuine support of fans watching the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship games live.

They enjoy the rockstar treatment given by passionate Filipino fans and the way they make them feel like playing on their own turf. A home away from home.

Aside from the host squad, Alas Pilipinas, teams like Japan and USA are considered the other crowd darlings.

The Japanese team has a strong following ever since it visited the country to compete in a couple of Volleyball Nations League legs.

“They give us all-out energy and we always get power from them. I’m so happy to be here and I want to win in front of them,” Japan ace Ran Takahasi said.

Unfortunately, the Japanese sans seasoned mainstays Yuji Nishida and veteran setter Masahiro Sekita suffered an early setback, 19-25, 23-25, 19-25, against Turkey in Pool G last Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Takahasi vowed Japan would bounce back on Monday against Canada for its “home crowd.”

“Yeah, it’s special for me. I’m very happy to be here. I’m so happy to play here. But for the next game, for sure, I will win in front of them,” he said.

US skipper Micah Christenson also expressed appreciation for the fans’ overwhelming support.

“I mean, it’s always so special for us and it’s almost like we don’t expect any extra support. But then, I’ve been here two years in a row now and it’s just been so much support, overwhelming support in the best way possible,” Christenson said following the Americans’ opening day straight sets win over Colombia in Pool D.

“So, we as a team love coming here, representing Team USA and feeling all the love from the Filipino fans.”

World No. 1-ranked Poland, which debuted with a 34-32, 25-15, 25-19, victory over Romania in Pool B, was also surprised by the reception it has experienced in the Philippines.

“I think it’s great that volleyball is reaching, spanning itself to different parts of the world and it’s great to see the emotions, the energy, from the fans everywhere. Not only in the gym, but also outside of the gym and I hope they will fill the arena for the next games and yeah, I just can’t say thank you very much for coming, for cheering, for being interested in our tournament because at the end, it is what matters for us,” Polish captain Bartosz Kurek said.

“To play alone on the court, with just against the opponent, without the fans, it’s no fun.”

For Argentina’s top winger Luciano Palonsky, playing in front of Filipino fans has been a memorable experience.

“It’s always very nice. The people are nice here. They treat us very well. Every time we come, we notice that. I hope we can keep coming in the next few years,” he said.

What made the Argentines’ first game extra special was the fact that the cheers of the crowd energized them to mount an amazing 19-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-11, come-from-behind stunner over Finland in Pool C on Sunday at the Big Dome.

“It’s amazing to come here and try to see somebody make the game lighter for us. I think for this team, that’s really important,” said Argentina team captain and main setter Luciano de Cecco, who tallied 32 excellent sets.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation brought the prestigious 32-nation tournament to the country for the local fans to experience a world-class spikefest.

In return, the Philippines gave volleyball’s brightest stars a good reason to comeback.