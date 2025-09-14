US F-35s arrive in Puerto Rico amid rising tensions with Venezuela

Five U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jets were observed landing at the former Roosevelt Roads military base in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, on 13 September, 2025. This deployment follows President Donald Trump's directive to station 10 F-35s in the Caribbean to combat drug cartels operating in the region.

The arrival of these advanced aircraft coincides with a surprise visit to Puerto Rico by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine. Their visit underscores the strategic importance of Puerto Rico in the U.S. military's efforts to counter narcotics trafficking and address security concerns in the Caribbean.

In response to the U.S. military's increased presence, Venezuela has announced plans to bolster its military forces along key coastal and border regions. President Nicolás Maduro directed a surge in troop levels from 10,000 to 25,000 in areas identified as trafficking routes, such as Zulia's Guajira and Falcon's Paraguana peninsula. This move aims to combat drug trafficking and assert Venezuela's sovereignty over its territorial waters.

The heightened military activity follows a U.S. airstrike that resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals aboard a Venezuelan vessel allegedly transporting illegal narcotics. Venezuela has denied that those killed were involved in drug trafficking and condemned the U.S. action as an infringement on its sovereignty.

The deployment of F-35s to Puerto Rico marks a significant escalation in the U.S. military's presence in the Caribbean. These advanced stealth fighters are equipped with cutting-edge technology, enhancing the U.S. military's capabilities in the region. While the Pentagon has stated that there are no current changes to the U.S. force posture, the increased military activity signals a firm stance on countering illicit activities and asserting influence in the region.