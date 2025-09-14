Unilever renews FGEN energy deal

Unilever Philippines has renewed its supply agreement with First Gen Corp., the country’s leading renewable energy producer, to source power from geothermal facilities to cut carbon emissions.

The agreement, signed last week, covers the supply of around 10 megawatts of geothermal energy to seven Unilever production and distribution sites in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna and Batangas.

The facilities manufacture a wide range of products, including ice cream brands like Magnum and RFM, sauces and seasonings such as Knorr and Lady’s Choice, personal care lines like Dove, Rexona, Axe and Pepsodent, and home care items such as Breeze, Domex and Surf.

“We are committed to continually using RE for our factories and facilities to achieve our operational and sustainability ambitions,” Unilever sustainability lead Rondell Torres said.

Stable source

FGEN will source the power from geothermal plants of its subsidiary Energy Development Corp. (EDC) in Bicol, Leyte and Negros Oriental.

Geothermal is one of the few renewable energy resources capable of providing stable, round-the-clock power.

First Gen chief customer engagement officer Carlo Vega said: “We are proud to partner with Unilever Philippines in its sustainability journey. First Gen and Unilever share similar concerns over climate change and are doing our part to help mitigate the risks by choosing to decarbonize.”