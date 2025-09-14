Ukrainian drones strike a Russian top oil refinery

Ukrainian drones targeted one of Russia's oil refineries causing a fire on Sunday, 14 September.

According to a report from Reuters, the attack on the Kirishi oil refinery in northwestern Russia happened after weeks of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil facilities, which Ukraine says help support Russia's war.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, explosions and a fire were reported at the refinery, claiming the strike to be a "successful" one.

Surgutneftegaz's Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery, one of the top two refineries in Russia, was among the targets attacked by Ukrainian drones, Russian officials said.

To try to ease the shortage, Russia has stopped exporting gasoline. Officials said on Wednesday there will be a full ban until 30 September, and a partial ban for traders and middlemen until 31 October.