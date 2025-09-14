Two former UGMO members surrender in Nueva Ecija

Two former members of insurgent and underground organizations surrendered in Brgy. Carmen, Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija on Saturday.

The Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO) facilitated the voluntary surrender of the two former members.

They turned themselves in at NEPPO-1st PMFC, 2nd Maneuver Platoon in Brgy. Carmen, Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija. Both are residents of Brgy. San Jose, Licab.

NEPPO identified the first surrenderer as a 61-year-old female former member of the CTG, SDG, and AMGL-NE.

She turned over an improvised shotgun revolver with two live ammunition.

The second surrenderer is a 55-year-old female former member of the Pambansang Katipunan ng Magsasaka (PKM), who turned over a .38 caliber revolver with three live ammunition.

The surrenderers were received by the NEPPO 1st & 2nd PMFC, Licab MPS, Quezon MPS, PIU-NEPPO, Zaragoza MPS, and PIT NE-RIU3, and the items were properly secured following NEPPO procedures.