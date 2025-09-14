Two dead after tornado topples tree in Daet

Two people died after a tree fell during a tornado onslaught at Fairview 2 in Barangay Magang, Daet, Camarines Norte, on the morning of September 14, 2025.

A woman and her 13-year-old niece were outside when the tornado struck the area around 6 a.m., causing a large tree to fall on them and resulting in their deaths.

Witnesses reported feeling and hearing the tornado pass through, accompanied by the sound of crashing trees.

Residents, Barangay officials, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the utilities company, and other agencies are coordinating efforts to remove fallen trees.

The PCG stated that clearing operations are currently underway to remove debris and fallen trees in the affected area.

The PCG also reminded the public to stay alert, remain safe, and be prepared for any calamity or disaster that may arise due to the Low Pressure Area (LPA) affecting the country.