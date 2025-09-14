Trisha Denise teams up with Belle and Cesca for ‘WALA? NANDIYAN’

Kapamilya singer-songwriter Trisha Denise joins forces with Belle Mariano and CESCA for “Wala? Nandiyan” — a heartfelt song that beautifully captures the essence of friendship.

“It’s a new friendship anthem. I’m thankful for great friends like CESCA and Belle because they immediately said yes to sing this song with me,” she said in a post.

The inspiring track talks about how true friendship will stand the test of time, be it in times of happiness or struggles. Trisha and Dennis Campañer composed the track while StarPop label head Roque “Rox” Santos served as the producer.

Prior to her new single, Trisha released an original song titled “Bakit Naman Hindi?,” which is part of the official soundtrack of the Philippine adaptation of It’s Okay To Not Be Okay.

At the age of 11, Trisha began writing music that led her to compose for well-known artists like Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Pops Fernandez, Moira Dela Torre, Janella Salvador and many more.

In 2021, she released her first album Piece of the Puzzle, and was followed by her 2023 extended play (EP) Simula ng Wakas.