Tri-Sulu series highlights LGU, military collaboration

LUUK, Sulu — The town of Luuk is working to enhance its economy and tourism with the help of a local triathlon, the Tri-Sulu Series 2, which was held Sunday.

The event, which featured a 1.5-kilometer swim, a 40-kilometer bike ride and a 10-kilometer run, symbolizes the power of tourism to enhance economic activities and foster collaboration between the local government and the military.

Luuk Mayor Al-Makram Arbison said the partnership with the military would lay the foundation for peace and unlock significant economic potential. The role of the 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade extends beyond providing security, he said.

Brig. Gen. Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade, said the military’s active collaboration with local officials demonstrates a deep commitment to the community’s well-being.

He said the military’s visible involvement in a positive event helps build trust with the local population and changes the perception of the town.

Delos Santos said the most significant outcome of the event is its impact on Luuk’s tourism. It promotes the town’s coastal beauty to a global audience, showcasing Luuk as a unique location for sports and ecotourism.

Arbison cited that the triathlon acts as a high-profile platform to showcase the town’s natural beauty, with Man’s Beach and its surrounding landscapes providing the perfect setting for the event.

He believes the publicity will serve as a marketing campaign for Luuk’s emerging tourism industry, attracting a new wave of visitors.

The influx of athletes, support teams and spectators from major cities across the country will directly stimulate the local economy, benefiting accommodations, restaurants, transportation services, and retail businesses in the area, Arbison added.