Toyota Zenix HEV gets 2026 refresh

The Toyota Zenix HEV is getting a slight refresh for 2026, with a couple of new features aimed at making daily drives safer and more convenient. The updates are modest but practical as Toyota continues to fine-tune the hybrid MPV without overhauling what already works.

One of the standout additions is a dual dash cam setup. Mounted on the windshield, the front and rear cameras provide drivers with added security. A wireless charger also makes its way to the center console, giving both drivers and passengers an easier way to keep their phones powered without cables.

Because of these upgrades, the Zenix HEV gets a P32,000 bump in price. The new starting tag is now P1,991,000, or P2,006,000 with Platinum White Pearl Mica paint. The slight increase comes with practical upgrades that many drivers would otherwise buy separately, which makes the refreshed HEV package more worthwhile.

The Zenix HEV still blends gasoline and electric power for better fuel efficiency and lower emissions, aimed at drivers looking for a more sustainable option. It carries over its spacious and well-equipped cabin to keep rides comfortable and convenient.

Meanwhile, the non-hybrid 2.0 V CVT keeps its price and features unchanged at P1,676,000, or P1,691,000 with Platinum White Pearl Mica. That leaves the spotlight on the HEV, which now moves into 2026 with a few more tools in its belt to keep pace with the needs of modern drivers.