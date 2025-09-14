The judge without fear or favor

Public service after the bench

After retiring from the bench, Reyes assumed leadership of the PCSO, where he has directed medical and financial aid programs, ambulance donations, and relief operations such as the “ChariTimba” drive. He has often said the transition from courtroom to community work allowed him to connect directly with Filipinos in need.

“It’s nice that, more often than not, we are in front of Filipino people who are in need because of our programs,” Reyes said, describing his role at the PCSO.

In interviews, Reyes has signaled readiness to serve as Ombudsman if offered the post. He outlined a management plan centered on organizational review, personnel inventory, and case management — measures he argues are crucial to restore public confidence and speed up the disposition of complaints.

“The first thing that I will have to do is study the organizational structure. And also, I will conduct an inventory of the personnel, as well as their respective functions,” Reyes said. “And then, I will conduct an inventory of the cases, including case aging. This is important because the next Ombudsman should fast-track the disposition of all pending cases.”

Acknowledging the credibility deficit of the agency, Reyes framed his potential leadership as one of reorganization and acceleration. With Philippine cases often dragging on for years, he emphasized that faster resolution must be a priority.

“There is a need to have a complete organization — or an organized one, rather. I think that is what is best to be done by the next Ombudsman,” he said.

Courtroom experience, institutional reach

Reyes brings decades of legal and prosecutorial experience as well as a leadership role in the judiciary. He previously served as president of the Philippine Judges Association, representing about 1,500 regional trial court judges nationwide. Supporters point to his handling of complex, high-profile prosecutions as proof of his ability to withstand pressure and see difficult cases through to verdict.

Asked whether he felt prepared for the Ombudsman’s responsibilities, Reyes replied: “Yes, I believe my experience will help me meet the challenges in the Office of the Ombudsman.”

Independence

Among the potential candidates, Reyes stands out for his lack of political ties. He has never aligned with political parties, an independence that could resonate in an agency tasked with holding public officials accountable.

His name has surfaced in political and legal circles as vacancies and reshuffles spur speculation on possible appointees. Any formal nomination would still require vetting and confirmation and would likely trigger debate over independence, case priorities, and institutional reform.

For now, Reyes enjoys the opportunity to serve people in need and savors spending time with his family, or cooking for friends he invites to his home once in a while.

Valuing simplicity in life, Reyes continues his work at the PCSO while signaling that he has a clear managerial approach to tackling the backlog and organizational gaps critics say have long hindered the Ombudsman.

His blend of courtroom credibility, administrative experience and public visibility — coupled with his non-political stance — makes him a candidate to watch for a role that requires the courage and faith of an honorable man.