Telco firm reinforces better customer-centric experience

Telecommunications firm Globe is reopening and expanding its physical stores across the country, a move aimed at enhancing in-person customer service.

While the company remains a leader in digital-first services, Globe is investing in physical locations to ensure customers have access to in-person support, device upgrades, and assistance. The company says this "omnichannel approach" reflects its commitment to blending technology with human interaction.

"Our true North Star is the customer," said Globe president and CEO Carl Cruz. "Whether they are online or offline, we will be there for them. We will continue to study where our customers truly need us for face-to-face interaction and we’ll meet them there."

Globe recently reopened its upgraded store in Robinsons Manila. The redesigned space offers services from frontline support to mobile and broadband solutions.

In regional areas, the company is using agile store formats to empower local communities and micro-entrepreneurs. These include the Globe Microshop in Boracay and the TM Tindahan in Vigan, both located within sari-sari stores to provide connectivity services directly to neighborhoods.

The newest location is the TM Tindahan in Sorsogon City, which offers Globe and TM products and services, including AMAX retailer SIMs, 5G-ready phones, postpaid applications, broadband plans, and GCash cash-ins.

"With TM Tindahan, our goal is to create convenient, in-community touchpoints that bridge gaps in product access while helping our customers stay connected and supported," Cruz said.

In the Visayas, Globe also launched a pop-up store in Bohol, designed as a hub for digital solutions and in-person service delivery.

"We’re not just delivering products, but we’re building stronger relationships with our customers and stakeholders nationwide," Cruz added. "It’s about earning the right to stay relevant in the daily lives of Filipinos, one personalized interaction at a time.”