SUV linked to kidnapping still in police custody

The Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) clarified that a Ford Everest SUV linked to a recent kidnapping case remains in police custody and has not been used for any unauthorized purposes.

Reports said that the vehicle was temporarily parked near the Married Officers’ Quarters inside Camp Crame because of limited space at the AKG compound and authorities stressed that the location has no connection to any officer residing there.

The Ford Everest is a key piece of evidence in a kidnapping case filed on 3 July, stemming from an incident in Parañaque City on 1 July.