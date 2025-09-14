Spirited stories

SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘With Grandiosity and Splendor’ displayed at The Spirits Library.
ast 4 September, The Spirits Library kicked off “When Cocktails Imitate Art” — a month-long collaboration with Fundacion Sansó. In this special drinks collaboration, renowned modernist painter Juvenal Sansó’s floral artworks and Brittany seascapes are interpreted into a selection of five delicious cocktails custom-crafted by the mixology experts of The Spirits Library. While enjoying the Sansó cocktail, one can revel in each of the five Sansó artworks exhibited within their cozy corners.

At the launch, The Spirits Library owners Lee and Joy Watson talked about the partnership.

“At The Spirits Library, we have saying that goes, ‘Every bottle tells a story, and so does every cocktail,’ and our bartenders recreate the works of Sansó, with each cocktail telling a story of creativity, imagination and emotion,” Lee said.

He added, “It’s really about art form inspiring art form.” 

Fundacion Sansó director Ricky Francisco explained how each custom-crafted cocktail interpreted specific Sansó paintings. “Through this inspired collaboration with the Spirits Library, we see Sansó not only through the canvas, but also through the potent libations we take in… It is a reminder that art does not end in a gallery; it touches us, surprises us and shows us the different ways it can be savored.” 

“When Cocktails Imitate Art” is a special celebration of Sansó’s art and runs until 4 October at The Spirits Library, 4963 Guerrero, Makati City; operational hours are 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Fundacion Sansó and its museum are located at 32 V. Cruz Street, Barangay Sta. Lucia, San Juan.

Fundacion Sansó’s Miguel Villaor, Mikee Peña, assistant director Tenie Santos, Rachelle Medina and director Ricky Francisco.
A Universe of Things.
The Spirits Library’s Lee and Joy Watson with a giclee of ‘A Universe of Things’ by Sansó in the background.
Star of the Earth
The Stars of the Earth by Sansó.
Calm Sea Spray.
Exalted in Surf and Rocks.
Bea Madrid
Patch Pangilinan and Cai Clemente.
Coleen Wong
Enzo Alonso and Honey Pangilinan.
Olivia Banzon and Martine Tuanquin
Bartenders Leonard Albao, Caselyn Layugan, Russell Pagal, Hengie Arboleda and Edward Reyes who concocted the respective cocktails.
Jack Teotico
Raymond Ty, Drew Naval, Marlo Naval, Jella Atienza and Tedrick Yau.
Juvenal Sansó cocktails
The Spirits Library Makati
Art-inspired cocktails

