SPD nabs regional most wanted in Pasay

The Southern Police District (SPD) on Sunday reported the arrest of a regional most wanted person in Pasay City.

The suspect, 67-year-old alias “Mang Domeng,” was arrested Saturday afternoon at P. Bukaneg, CCP Complex, Pasay City. He is listed as the seventh most wanted person at the regional level in MIMAROPA and is facing charges of statutory rape.

Police said the suspect is a resident of Carlton Village, Rodriguez, Rizal, and also has a secondary address in Pasay. The arrest warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 82 in Odiongan, Romblon, with no bail recommended.

Alias “Mang Domeng” has been turned over to the Pasay CPS Warrant and Subpoena Section pending documentation, with coordination made with the Calatrava Municipal Police Station in Romblon for further proceedings.