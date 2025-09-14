Shell backs Yanson buses across VisMin

Shell Pilipinas Corporation and the Yanson Group of Bus Companies have formalized a partnership that aims to keep provincial travel in Visayas and Mindanao running more smoothly. The contract was signed at the Seda Hotel in Bacolod City, the home base of the Yanson network.

The Yanson Group is one of the biggest names in Philippine bus transport, serving thousands of daily riders across long provincial routes. For commuters who rely on buses to get to work, school, or family, it matters to them that the travel schedules that held and vehicles are checked and ready before sunrise. That’s where this deal sits. Shell will be the group’s exclusive lubricant provider, led by Shell Rimula R4Plus, the company’s heavy-duty diesel engine oil designed for constant stop-go use and long hours on the road.

In addition to supplying oil, the partnership includes technical support to help Yanson’s depots and service teams plan maintenance, track performance, and spot issues early. Shell believes that when fleets are cared for well, buses spend more time on the road and less time in the garage. That translates to more reliable trips for passengers and steadier operations for the company.

Shell says the broader Rimula line is built for tough, everyday workloads in transport and agriculture. The range is engineered to help extend oil drain intervals up to 150,000 kilometers, offer up to 56 percent better wear protection, and improve fuel economy. For an operator that runs vehicles day after day across long provincial stretches, those gains can trim downtime and ease total ownership costs.

“As one of the country’s most trusted lubricant solutions partners, we at Shell are committed to empowering transport operators like the Yanson Group of Bus Companies to move more people, more safely, and more efficiently,” said Jacqueline Famorca, general manager of Shell Lubricants Philippines. “Through our premium engine oils and technical expertise, we aim to strengthen transport accessibility in various communities, while helping business owners optimize their operations and deliver better journeys to the Filipinos.”

There’s also a community angle here. Provincial buses connect towns that don’t always have ready access to other forms of public transport. Keeping those trips punctual and safe matters to families and small businesses that plan their days around them. When maintenance is predictable and fuel use is efficient, routes stay open and fares are supported by real operating discipline rather than guesswork.

The two companies are framing the deal as a long-term play. Shell brings its lubricants and technical services; Yanson brings the network, the drivers, and the daily commitment to get people where they need to be. If it works as intended, passengers shouldn’t notice anything fancy. They should simply see buses that arrive, depart, and arrive again.

