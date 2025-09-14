She got game

For Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director Erika Dy, work has never been dull.

In fact, plotting the roadmap of one of the biggest national sports associations (NSAs) in the country makes the 43-year-old official excited and grateful for the opportunity to improve the game she truly loves.

From being a player at Ateneo de Manila University to a coach to a University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) official, chief implementer of the country’s hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup to becoming an SBP official, Dy is always happy whenever basketball is involved.

“Honestly, I’m fortunate because even if our work here at SBP is serious, at the end of the day, I’m still a basketball fan,” Dy said in the latest episode of “Off The Court,” the weekly online sports show of DAILY TRIBUNE.

“Basketball is my passion. I don’t see it as a job. I wake up at 6 a.m. to get to the office at 8:30 a.m.”

Dy said she is so into her job that she sometimes gets sad when it’s time to go home, especially during her stint as deputy event director of the FIBA World Cup.

“I remember there were days, when we were preparing for the World Cup, I would be sad if it was already 6 p.m. because I would go home and there would be no work on the weekend,” Dy recalled.

“That’s my mindset coming into SBP. It’s really a service to the country and to our fellow basketball enthusiasts.”