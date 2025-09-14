Service continues for Filipino people

Six years ago, when I was entrusted with the responsibility to lead the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, I knew it would not be an easy journey. Yet, my determination to serve my kababayans and improve the country’s healthcare system outweighed any concern over the challenges ahead.

Truly, we faced the unforgettable Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. While we were not fully prepared prior to its arrival in the Philippines, the pandemic has tested our resilience and strengthened our resolve. Together, we conquered the pandemic, which paved the way for meaningful healthcare that benefits our people today.

Among the milestones was the passage of Republic Act (RA) 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act, which I principally authored and sponsored.

To date, 167 Malasakit Centers have been established nationwide, extending aid to over 17 million Filipinos in need of accessible and affordable medical assistance.

We also championed RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which we principally sponsored and were one of the authors.

This law mandates the establishment of specialty care units in the Department of Health (DoH) regional hospitals. In addition, we also sponsored 93 laws for the upgrade or construction of public hospitals nationwide.

Another initiative close to my heart is the Super Health Centers, a medium-sized polyclinic designed to offer accessible, comprehensive and preventive healthcare services in underserved communities.

Here, our fellow kababayans, especially those who reside in the undeveloped communities, will no longer have to travel for hours to reach the nearest hospital in their area. These centers provide check-ups, laboratory, minor operations and even ultrasounds.

To date, over 700 Super Health Centers have been funded nationwide. However, we consistently urged the DoH and local government units to complete and make them operational. We do not want any white elephants.

Recently, we also celebrated a hard-fought victory for our healthcare workers with the release of the pending Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) under Republic Act 11712, known as the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances for Healthcare Workers Act, which we co-sponsored and were among the authors.

We tirelessly pushed for its release, recognizing that this allowance is not just financial aid. It is long-overdue compensation for the sacrifices and risks our frontliners endured in protecting the health and safety of Filipinos.

Through 15 Senate Committee on Health hearings, we also worked to hold the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) accountable, leading to reforms, such as the repeal of the Single Period Confinement Policy and expanded coverage for emergency outpatient services.

Consequently, the agency also lifted the 45-day annual limit on hospitalizations for members and their dependents, which allows continued coverage for illnesses. PhilHealth also increased case rates across the board to significantly reduce out-of-pocket costs for patients.

What a fruitful six years it has been! From confronting a pandemic to achieving legislative victories, the journey has proven that with hard work, nothing is impossible. We are not perfect, but together, we have made strides in building a healthcare system that better serves our people, especially the poor. For this, as your Senator, Kuya Bong Go, I am deeply grateful for your trust and support.

Now that the leadership of the health committee has been turned over, rest assured that as Vice Chairman, nothing will change. I will still continue what I have started, pushing for a health reforms crusade dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo para sa Pilipino.

Meanwhile, on 11 September, we attended the Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC) Halfway House Blessing in Quezon City with Medical Center Chief Ivy Reside. We then travelled to Lubang, Occidental Mindoro, to join the road project ribbon cutting and blessing of a mini dump truck and a rescue vehicle.

We also had an aid distribution to 300 typhoon “Kristine” victims with Mayor Micharl Orayani and Vice Mayor Charles Villas. These beneficiaries were able to receive additional assistance from the national government to rebuild and recover.

On 13 September, we personally visited the 221 fire victims in Barangay 23-C in Davao City, in coordination with Davao City 1st District Councilors Atty. Luna Acosta and Ragde Ibuyan, former captain Alimodin “Wating” Usman, Deputy Randy Usman, Deputy Mayor of Maguindanao Tribe Gabriel Nakan and Kagawad Fatima Lao.

Furthermore, the Malasakit Team also aided various Filipinos the previous week, as they immediately aided 47 fire victims in Mati City, Davao Oriental.

We also assisted 69 flash flood victims in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental, by providing much-needed support and helping them rebuild.

The Malasakit Team also attended the first anniversary of the Super Health Center in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro.

As Mr. Malasakit, the change in the Senate Committee on Health chairmanship will not hinder me to continue helping the Filipino people, especially the poor, the hopeless and the needy dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.