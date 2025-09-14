Scholars complete college education thru grant from Aboitiz Foundation, Aboitiz Renewables

Aboitiz Renewables, in partnership with Aboitiz Foundation Inc., celebrated the graduation of 13 college scholars from its rural host communities in Albay and Bukidnon, highlighting their advocacy of advancing education to underprivileged but deserving students.

A scholar completed his degree in agriculture at the Central Mindanao University (CMU), while the rest accomplished their respective degrees in education, engineering, entrepreneurship and nursing at Bicol University (BU).

“Education ignites personal growth, and growth minded people will be the leading driver of progress for our nation,” said Aboitiz Renewables president Jimmy Villaroman. “We are proud to witness our scholars reach this important milestone. We wish them continued success and hope their journey inspires others. May they create opportunities that empower more young people to thrive, energizing progress and uplifting communities in their own way.”

Since 2015, the Aboitiz Renewables College Scholarship Program has provided support to 103 students nationwide through stipends, academic performance incentives, and mentorship. The initiative helps ease the financial burden of higher education while preparing scholars for future leadership roles.

“This scholarship allowed me to complete my degree despite the challenges of living in an off-grid community. Now that I’ve graduated, I want to use my knowledge to help farmers in our area,” said Fredie Nanganlag Jr., who earned a degree in Agriculture major in Crop Science — Plant Breeding from CMU.