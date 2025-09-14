SC notes record turnout in 2025 Bar Exams

Sunday, 14 September, marked the conclusion of the 2025 Bar examinations, with the Supreme Court confirming the highest turnout of aspiring lawyers in Philippine history.

Data showed that of the 13,193 admitted examinees this year, 11,437 appeared on the first day — 86.7 percent of the total — surpassing all previous records. The exams were conducted over three days — 7, 10, and 14 September — across 14 regional testing centers in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao under the digitalized system adopted since 2021.

This year’s candidates included 5,214 first-time takers, 4,239 repeaters, and 1,984 “refreshers,” or those who graduated more than a decade ago. The Supreme Court also noted the presence of 241 persons with disabilities, 206 senior citizens, 40 pregnant women, and 139 individuals with medical conditions, underscoring efforts to make the examination more inclusive. The gender breakdown showed 6,673 women against 4,764 men, continuing the recent trend of female dominance in Bar participation.

The record-high turnout extends a steady upward trend over the past four years. In 2024, 12,246 applicants were admitted, with 10,483 reporting on day one; in 2023, around 10,387 sat for the opening day; and in 2022, 9,183 were officially listed as examinees.

Testing centers with the largest examinee populations included New Era University in Metro Manila (1,698), the University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu (1,264), and Saint Louis University in Baguio (1,253).

Bar chairperson Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier explained that the rising numbers partly reflect the cumulative effect of previous “casualties” returning to retake the exams, alongside larger graduating batches from law schools.

The Supreme Court said results of the 2025 Bar are tentatively scheduled for release in January 2026, with the oath-taking and Roll signing ceremonies expected in February.