Romualdez camp dares Barzaga to prove corruption claims

The Office of Speaker Martin Romualdez on Sunday dared neophyte lawmaker Kiko Barzaga to substantiate his claims linking the House chief to the flood control scandal, warning that his accusations, without concrete proof, are libelous.

Romualdez’s spokesperson, former Rep. Ace Barbers, told Barzaga that freedom of speech is not absolute, asserting that his persistent imputations against the Speaker, posted on his social media, were defamatory and constituted libel.

“If he has evidence like what he is posting [on his Facebook], then why doesn’t he release it? This kid should be taught how to guide his communications strategy,” Barbers said partly in Filipino, adding that Barzaga “cannot hide behind the constitutional provision of freedom of expression” and keep attacking Romualdez.

Barzaga also accused Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto of being a lackey of the Speaker, thus the Senate Blue Ribbon probe on substandard or ghost flood control projects would allegedly not prosper.

Sotto took over the post from Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, but is himself said to be in danger of being ousted (see related story).

Escudero had admitted receiving P30 million as a 2022 campaign donation from contractor Lawrence Lubiano, whose company had been among the 15 tagged by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as having cornered dubious flood-mitigation projects.

Senator Panfilo Lacson, before being picked last week to head the Blue Ribbon Committee, accused nearly 70 members of the House of either acting as contractors or funders of the questioned flood control projects.

Back at the House, Barbers told Barzaga that, “If this is defamation, as in libelous, then we should not let it slide.”

For minority solon Rep. Terry Ridon — chair of the House infrastructure committee investigating the flood control anomalies — Barzaga’s statements shouldn’t be taken seriously.

He also raised doubts about Barzaga’s credibility in his crusade against corruption, citing photos of him on social media flaunting his lavish lifestyle, such as bundles of cash.

“I think we should not pay too much attention to what Congressman Barzaga is saying because if you actually look at the entire timeline of his posts, it doesn’t really seem like he is being serious,” Ridon said in a separate interview. “My colleagues and I in Congress don’t know if we should take him seriously.”

Coup vs Romualdez

The 27-year-old Barzaga, son of the late Dasmariñas Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr., is one of the vocal critics of Romualdez in the House, accusing him of being the principal culprit behind the corruption allegations involving the flood control scheme — a claim flatly denied by the Speaker.

Last week, Barzaga bolted from the majority bloc after being accused by his party — the National Unity Party, supportive of Romualdez — of orchestrating a coup against the Speaker.

Barzaga denied the allegations, saying he was only implicated by the NUP’s chairperson, Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno, of collecting signatures to oust Romualdez, resulting in his resignation from the party.

The NUP, formerly chaired by Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte in the previous Congress, is the second-largest political bloc in the House, next to the Romualdez-led Lakas-CMD.

The NUP has been a firm supporter of Romualdez’s policies, and anyone in the party who defies their stance faces serious consequences.

In June, the NUP expelled Cebu Rep. Duke Frasco, one of Romualdez’s deputies in the 19th Congress, for withholding support for his reelection bid for House Speaker in the 20th Congress, citing frustration with his leadership.

Frasco was one of the rumored contenders against Romualdez for the speakership, along with Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco and Bacolod Rep. Albee Benitez. The three abstained from voting for Romualdez and went as independents.

Majority backs Martin

With the revived issue on the 2025 budget and the growing controversy involving flood control projects, in which the Speaker is embroiled, Tiangco stressed the need to “overhaul” the House leadership to uphold the institution’s integrity amid allegations of corruption leveled at Congress.

Tiangco claimed that the plan to unseat Romualdez is gaining traction, although lawmakers supportive of the move are reluctant to act, fearing they may fall short of the majority backing.

Barbers, however, downplayed Tiangco’s imputations of a brewing shake-up, saying Romualdez still enjoys the backing of 90 percent of House members, including party leaders.

“If there is any noise about a possible change, it’s probably coming from a few. As they say, we cannot please everybody. But the fact remains that when changing leadership, there must be a number. Without the number, there is no change,” Barbers said.

Romualdez and his ally, Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co, were tagged by big-time contractor Curlee Discaya as among House members receiving 10 to 25 percent kickbacks for every flood control project awarded to his construction firms. Romualdez and Co denied the allegations.

At the House probe last week, Discaya, however, admitted that he had no direct dealings with Romualdez and Co, saying lawmakers demanding commissions may be using their names to gain leverage.

Over the weekend, Romualdez said he will never allow the House — under his watch — to be a “sanctuary for corruption” and that he will let the commission pursue his colleagues found to be in cahoots with DPWH officials and contractors to defraud the government.