Returning OFW netted for illegal gambling

A female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was arrested Saturday at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, preventing her from boarding a flight to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group said Sunday that the woman, who was returning to her job abroad, was served an arrest warrant for illegal gambling. The charges stem from her alleged involvement in a tong-its game in La Union.

The woman reportedly claimed she was just watching the game when authorities raided it, but her name was included in the charges.

The warrant, issued on 29 August 2024, recommended a bail of P10,000.

The OFW is in the custody of the Manila Police District’s Sta. Cruz Police Station pending further legal proceedings.